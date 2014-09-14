FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France condemns 'heinous murder' of British aid worker
#World News
September 14, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

France condemns 'heinous murder' of British aid worker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday strongly condemned the murder of Briton David Haines by Islamic State militants and called for an international mobilization to fight the Islamist group.

“The heinous murder of David Haines shows once again how the international community must mobilize against Daesh,” the French presidency said in statement, referring to the Arabic acronym for IS, which the presidency said was a vile and cowardly organization.

Islamic State militants fighting in Iraq and Syria released a video on Saturday that purported to show the beheading of British aid worker David Haines, who was kidnapped last year.

On Monday, France will host an international conference on Iraq’s security crisis.

Reporting by Henri-Pierre André. Editing by Jane Merriman

