France's Hollande says must tackle global threat from Islamic State

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande called on Monday for a global response to counter Islamic State militants, saying the group posed a security threat the world over.
“What is the threat? It is global so the response must be global,” the French leader said, opening a Paris conference of some 30 countries aimed at coordinating a strategy against the group, which has taken control of parts of Northern Iraq and has a power base in Syria.
