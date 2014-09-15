FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says must tackle global threat from Islamic State
September 15, 2014

France's Hollande says must tackle global threat from Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande called on Monday for a global response to counter Islamic State militants, saying the group posed a security threat the world over.

“What is the threat? It is global so the response must be global,” the French leader said, opening a Paris conference of some 30 countries aimed at coordinating a strategy against the group, which has taken control of parts of Northern Iraq and has a power base in Syria.

Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John

