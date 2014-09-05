FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande says would join alliance to fight Islamic State
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande says would join alliance to fight Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that France would join a military coalition to help battle Islamic State militants in Iraq if asked by the government there, but did not provide specific details.

Hollande spoke at a news conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Wales, where earlier in the day the United States said it was forming a “core coalition” of allies and partners to fight the militants.

“Are we going to participate in a coalition at the request of Iraqi authorities, in the respect of international law, to fight this terrorist group? The response is yes,” Hollande told journalists, when asked if France could be involved in possible air strikes or boots on the ground.

France was already in discussion with its partners, Hollande said, adding that he would not provide further details.

Where Syria was concerned though, he said he would want evidence that any action France took part it was not likely to benefit Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting By Alexandria Sage and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.