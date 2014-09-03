FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Islamic State video of journalist's killing is authentic
September 3, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. says Islamic State video of journalist's killing is authentic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A video purportedly showing U.S. journalist Steven Sotloff kneeling next to a masked Islamic State fighter holding a knife in an unknown location in this still image from video released by Islamic State September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Islamic State via Reuters TV

TALLINN (Reuters) - An Islamic State video showing the beheading of American journalist Steven Sotloff in reprisal for U.S. air strikes in Iraq is authentic, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Caitlin Hayden said on Wednesday.

“The U.S. Intelligence Community has analyzed the recently released video showing U.S. citizen Steven Sotloff and has reached the judgment that it is authentic,” Hayden said in a statement.

U.S. President Barack Obama is in Estonia ahead of a NATO summit in Wales later this week.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Balazs Koranyi, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
