Kerry meets Abadi, says he is encouraged by Iraqi PM's plans to push broad reforms
#World News
September 10, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry meets Abadi, says he is encouraged by Iraqi PM's plans to push broad reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and new Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi shake hands after a meeting in Baghdad September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - US Secretary of State John Kerry met Iraq’s new Prime Minister Haider Abadi on Wednesday and said he was impressed by the premier’s plans to rebuild the Iraqi military and push broad political reforms.

Speaking in front of reporters, Kerry told Abadi he was “encouraged” by the premier’s plans for the “reconstituting” of the military and “your commitment to broad reforms that are necessary in Iraq to bring every segment of Iraqi society to the table.”

He highlighted Abadi’s readiness “to move forward rapidly on the oil agreements necessary for the Kurds, (and) on the representation of Sunnis in government and participation.”

Reporting By Ned Parker; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
