Alliance says will curb flow of funds, fighters to Islamic State
September 11, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Alliance says will curb flow of funds, fighters to Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH (Reuters) - The United States and several Arab allies said on Thursday they had agreed to join a coordinated military campaign against Islamic State militants who have seized parts of Iraq and Syria to try to create a jihadist hub at the heart of the Arab world.

In a joint communique after a day of talks in Saudi Arabia, the United States, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and six Gulf Arab states said participating states also agreed to stop the flow of funds and fighters to Islamic State and help rebuild communities “brutalized” by the group.

Reporting by Jason Szep, Angus McDowall and Yra Bayoumy, Writing by William Maclean

