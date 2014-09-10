FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says international community will battle Islamic State
September 10, 2014

Kerry says international community will battle Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday the international community would not sit and watch Islamic State grow and identified Iraq as a key partner in the fight against the group.

“We all have an interest in supporting the new government of Iraq at this particular critical junction,” Kerry told reporters. ”The coalition that is at the heart of our global strategy I assure you will continue to grow and deepen in the days ahead...”

    ”That is because the United States and the world will simply not stand by to watch as ISIL’s evil spreads.” he added, using an alternative acronym for Islamic State.

Reporting By Ned Parker; Editing by Toby Chopra

