Kerry says Obama speech Wednesday night will lay out battle plan for beating Islamic State
September 10, 2014

Kerry says Obama speech Wednesday night will lay out battle plan for beating Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - US Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters in Baghdad that President Barack Obama’s speech Wednesday night about his strategy for battling the Islamic State will lay out a clear battle plan.

“When the world hears from President Obama this evening, he will lay out with great specificity each component of a broad strategy of how to deal with ISIL,” Kerry said.

Kerry, who is on a Middle East tour to rally countries to an international alliance for battling the group, said he was on a mission “to assemble the broadest possible coalition for this fight.”

Reporting By Ned Parker; Editing by Toby Chopra

