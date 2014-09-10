Kerry says Obama speech Wednesday night will lay out battle plan for beating Islamic State

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - US Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters in Baghdad that President Barack Obama’s speech Wednesday night about his strategy for battling the Islamic State will lay out a clear battle plan.

“When the world hears from President Obama this evening, he will lay out with great specificity each component of a broad strategy of how to deal with ISIL,” Kerry said.

Kerry, who is on a Middle East tour to rally countries to an international alliance for battling the group, said he was on a mission “to assemble the broadest possible coalition for this fight.”