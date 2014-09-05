FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO to help coordinate security assistance for Iraq
#World News
September 5, 2014 / 9:19 AM / 3 years ago

NATO to help coordinate security assistance for Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State (IS) on the front line at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

NEWPORT Wales (Reuters) - NATO leaders are set to agree at a summit on Friday to help organize security assistance for Iraq in its fight against Islamic State militants, including coordinating the airlift of supplies, a Western official said.

NATO is expected to set up a clearing house that would match offers of military supplies to help the Iraqi authorities with available transport aircraft, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

NATO would not take part in any combat operations, and the security assistance would be provided by individual member states and partners, he said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
