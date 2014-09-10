FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says in speech U.S. to lead 'broad coalition' against Islamic State
September 10, 2014 / 10:33 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says in speech U.S. to lead 'broad coalition' against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a news conference on the second and final day of the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States will lead a broad coalition to wage a relentless campaign to root out Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria “wherever they exist.”

“It will not involve American combat troops fighting on foreign soil,” Obama said in excerpts of a speech he will make to the country on Wednesday night.

“This counter-terrorism campaign will be waged through a steady, relentless effort to take out ISIL wherever they exist using our air power and our support for partner forces on the ground,” Obama said, using an acronym for the militant group.

