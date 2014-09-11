FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fight against Islamist militants must respect international law: Russia
September 11, 2014

Fight against Islamist militants must respect international law: Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The fight against Islamist militants in Syria and Iraq should only be carried out in compliance with international law and with respect for the territorial integrity of these nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

“It is essential to fight this evil in strict compliance with the practices of international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions and the U.N. in general... and with strict respect for the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq,” ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a news briefing.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he had authorized U.S. airstrikes in Syria and more attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against the Islamic State militant group.

Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

