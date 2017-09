U.S. President Barack Obama answers a question at a news conference at the conclusion of the NATO Summit at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is set to deliver an address to the nation at 2100 ET (0100 GMT) on Wednesday on the threat posed by Islamic State militants and the U.S. strategy “for degrading and ultimately destroying” the group, the White House said in a statement.