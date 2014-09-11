Obama says will allow no 'safe haven' for Islamic State militants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told Americans on Wednesday he would not hesitate to attack Islamic State militants in Syria and would allow them “no safe haven.”

“I have made it clear that we will hunt down terrorists who threaten our country, wherever they are,” Obama said in a nationally televised speech. “That means I will not hesitate to take action against ISIL in Syria, as well as Iraq,” he said using an acronym for the Islamist militant group.

“This is a core principle of my presidency: if you threaten America, you will find no safe haven,” Obama said.