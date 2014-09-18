FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Congress vote shows Americans united against Islamic State
September 18, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says Congress vote shows Americans united against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama talks about the vote on Capitol Hill on his request to arm and train Syrian rebels in the fight against the Islamic State while in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday that strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress for the training and arming of moderate Syrian rebels showed Americans were united in the fight against Islamic State militants.

Obama spoke at the White House shortly after final congressional approval of his plan to help the rebels battle the Sunni militant group that has seized areas of Iraq and Syria.

He added: “More than 40 countries, including Arab nations, have now offered assistance as part of this coalition.”

Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
