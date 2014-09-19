FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says backs U.N. draft resolution on 'terrorist fighters'
September 19, 2014

Russia says backs U.N. draft resolution on 'terrorist fighters'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow endorses a draft resolution on combatting foreign “terrorist fighters” proposed by Washington at the U.N. Security Council, Interfax news agency quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry official on Friday as saying.

“On the whole, it is acceptable for us in its current form,” Ilya Rogachev, director of one of the ministry’s departments, told Interfax.

The United States circulated a draft resolution that would demand countries “prevent and suppress” the recruitment and travel of foreign fighters to join extremist militant groups like Islamic State.

Washington hopes the 15-member Security Council would approve it unanimously on Sept. 24.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk

