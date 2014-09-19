FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sistani says Iraq needs outside help to fight Islamic State
September 19, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Sistani says Iraq needs outside help to fight Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s most important Shi‘ite religious leader Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani endorsed international intervention against Islamic State in the country on Friday, following U.S. and French air strikes, but called for strict guidelines.

“Even if Iraq is in need of help from its brothers and friends in fighting black terrorism, maintaining the sovereignty and independence of its decisions is of the highest importance,” Sistani’s spokesman Sheikh Abdul Mehdi Karbala‘i said during a Friday sermon.

Sistani speaks for millions of Iraqis and has a worldwide following.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Catherine Evans

