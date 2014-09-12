Turkish PM says U.S. action in Iraq not enough to bring stability

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday U.S. action in Iraq, where Islamic State fighters have seized swathes of territory, was necessary but would not be enough on its own to bring about political stability.

Asked in a live interview with Turkey’s Kanal 24 television if current U.S. moves were sufficient to solve the crisis, Davutoglu said: “It is necessary, but it is not enough to establish order, I mean to achieve political stability”.