White House unaware of Islamic State plot mentioned by Iraq PM

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The White House was not aware of a specific plot by Islamic State militants to attack American and French subway systems that was referred to earlier on Thursday by Iraq’s prime minister, a National Security Council spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“We’ve seen the reports of Prime Minister Abadi’s comments,” Caitlin Hayden, the spokeswoman, said in statement. “We have not confirmed such a plot, and would have to review any information from our Iraqi partners before making further determinations.”