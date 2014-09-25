FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House unaware of Islamic State plot mentioned by Iraq PM
#World News
September 25, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

White House unaware of Islamic State plot mentioned by Iraq PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The White House was not aware of a specific plot by Islamic State militants to attack American and French subway systems that was referred to earlier on Thursday by Iraq’s prime minister, a National Security Council spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“We’ve seen the reports of Prime Minister Abadi’s comments,” Caitlin Hayden, the spokeswoman, said in statement. “We have not confirmed such a plot, and would have to review any information from our Iraqi partners before making further determinations.”

Reporting by Steve Holland. Writing by Jonathan Allen. Editing by Jason Szep

