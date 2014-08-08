FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Biden relayed Obama's aid offer to Kurdistan's Barzani
#World News
August 8, 2014 / 2:12 AM / 3 years ago

White House: Biden relayed Obama's aid offer to Kurdistan's Barzani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden phoned Kurdistan President Massoud Barzani on Thursday to discuss Kurdish forces protecting the city of Arbil and the emergency situation facing Yezidi refugees in northern Iraq, the White House said.

“Vice President Biden relayed President Obama’s offer of humanitarian assistance for the Yezidis and reaffirmed his commitment to take whatever actions necessary to protect Americans in Erbil, including targeted airstrikes,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

