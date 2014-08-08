FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. set to strike if U.S. personnel, facilities in Iraq threatened: official
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 8, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. set to strike if U.S. personnel, facilities in Iraq threatened: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is prepared to use air strikes in Iraq anywhere it sees a threat to U.S. personnel or facilities, senior administration officials told reporters on Thursday, but added it has not yet conducted any strikes.

“This will apply of course to our personnel in Arbil, of course it will apply to our personnel and facilities and embassy in Baghdad,” a senior official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“If we see actions anywhere in Iraq that threaten our personnel or facilities, we stand prepared to take targeted action to protect them.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Annika McGinnis, Mark Felsenthal, Rebecca Elliott; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.