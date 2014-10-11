FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomber kills 11 in market north of Baghdad
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 11, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomber kills 11 in market north of Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomber detonated his explosives belt in a market north of Baghdad on Saturday, killing 11 people and wounding 21 others, medical and police officials said.

The attack took place about 28 km (17 miles) north of the capital, between the towns of Tarmiyah and Mishahda. The area has been the scene of clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State (IS) fighters, who have taken control of large sections of northern and western Iraq this year.

In other violence, four Iraqi soldiers died in a friendly-fire incident in the town of Udaim, 90 km northeast of Baghdad.

The soldiers, who had been wounded by IS fighters, were being taken to hospital when Shi‘ite militia volunteers who mistook them for insurgents fired a rocket-propelled grenade at their vehicle, police and medical officials said.

(The story fixes typo in Udaim, third paragraph)

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Raheem Salman; Writing by Ned Parker; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.