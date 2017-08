A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq December 21, 2015.

(Reuters) - Iraq held its May official selling price (OSP) for Basra Light crude to Asia at minus $0.75 a barrel against the average of Oman/Dubai quotes from the previous month, the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said.

Basra Heavy to Asia for May was also priced at the same level as in April at minus $5.45 a barrel to Oman/Dubai quotes, SOMO said in an e-mailed statement.