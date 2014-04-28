FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber kills 30 at Kurdish rally in eastern Iraq
April 28, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomber kills 30 at Kurdish rally in eastern Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAQUBA, Iraq (Reuters) - A suicide attacker killed at least 30 people and wounded 50 others at a Kurdish political gathering on Monday, in the town of Khanaqin, 140 km (100 miles) northeast of Baghdad, security sources said.

The Kurds were celebrating the television appearance of Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, a Kurd who has been incapacitated since late 2012. Talabani was casting a vote in Germany where he has been undergoing medical treatment.

“The attacker snuck among the crowds near the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s headquarters and blew himself up, causing a tragic massacre,” one police officer said, sobbing after he discovered his brother was among those killed.

Reported by Diyala stringer; Written by Ahmed Rasheed; Edited by Ned Parker and Robin Pomeroy

