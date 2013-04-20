FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq local election participation 50 percent: election officials
April 20, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

Iraq local election participation 50 percent: election officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the provincial elections in Baghdad April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Voter participation in Iraq’s provincial election on Saturday was 50 percent of eligible voters, the country’s electoral authorities said after poll stations closed.

Election officials said including results from a special vote a week earlier for members of the armed forces, total participation would be more than 51 percent. Turnout in the last local vote in 2009 was 51 percent.

Official preliminary results are not expected for several days, but the local vote will be a key test of political parties’ strength before the parliamentary elections in 2014.

Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; editing by Patrick Markey

