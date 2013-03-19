FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq postpones local elections in two provinces
March 19, 2013 / 9:44 AM / 5 years ago

Iraq postpones local elections in two provinces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s cabinet on Tuesday decided to postpone provincial elections set for April 20 in two provinces by up to six months because of the security situation, officials said.

The decision delays elections in Anbar and Nineveh provinces because of threats to election workers and violence in those areas, a spokesman for the prime minister’s office said.

Insurgents have stepped up their campaign of bombings and attacks since the start of the year to stoke sectarian tensions and several political candidates have also been assassinated.

(This story has been corrects to show delay is only in two provinces)

Reporting by Baghdad newsroom; Editing by Alistair Lyon

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
