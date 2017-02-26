FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq says it signs $500 million electricity deal with ABB
February 26, 2017

Iraq says it signs $500 million electricity deal with ABB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends a news conference in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 14, 2016.Ako Rasheed/File Photo

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.

"An electricity agreement was signed between the government of Iraq and the Swedish company ABB for the implementation of energy transmission for ... the Ministry of Electricity," Abadi's office said, valuing the contract at $500 million.

Iraq continues to suffer electricity shortages, 14 years after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Dominic Evans

