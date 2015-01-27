FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates suspends Baghdad flights after shooting involving flydubai: executive
January 27, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Emirates suspends Baghdad flights after shooting involving flydubai: executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates Airlines suspended flights to Baghdad on Tuesday, an Emirates executive said, after a shooting incident involving Dubai’s flydubai carrier at the airport of the Iraqi capital.

“We suspended it right now,” Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Emirates, said on the sidelines of a Dubai conference.

Asked if this was because of the incident involving a flydubai aircraft, he said: “That’s why we suspended it.”

Reporting by Nadia Saleem, Writing by William Maclean

