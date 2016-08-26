FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Oil exports from Iraq's southern ports up from July
August 26, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Oil exports from Iraq's southern ports up from July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers walk at the Umm Qasr port near Basra, southern Iraq July 2, 2016.Essam Al-Sudani

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Oil exports from Iraq's southern ports have averaged 3.205 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in August, exceeding the average level seen in July, two officials from state-run South Oil Company said on Friday.

Exports in July averaged 3.202 million bpd.

With five days of exports remaining this month, the average for August could change, the officials said.

The southern region produces most of the OPEC member's crude oil, with an output of 4.6 million bpd last month.

Independent of the central government in Baghdad, Iraq's northern Kurdish regional government exports about 500,000 bpd through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean.

Baghdad oversees crude production from the south and from parts of the Kirkuk region in the north that is shared with the Kurds.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

