Iraq says total oil output 4.7 million bpd; exports at record

A general view shows a lake of oil at Al-Sheiba oil refinery in the southern Iraq city of Basra, in this January 26, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/Files

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s total oil output has reached 4.7 million barrels per day (bpd) and exports are running at a record 3.9 million bpd, the state-run Iraqi Media Network reported, citing an oil official.

The figures are for all of Iraq, including the northern Kurdistan region and Kirkuk, Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema said, according to the website.

The increased output came from the Luhais and Artawi fields in southern Iraq, he said.