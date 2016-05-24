FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2016 / 5:55 AM / in a year

Iraq says total oil output 4.7 million bpd; exports at record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows a lake of oil at Al-Sheiba oil refinery in the southern Iraq city of Basra, in this January 26, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/Files

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s total oil output has reached 4.7 million barrels per day (bpd) and exports are running at a record 3.9 million bpd, the state-run Iraqi Media Network reported, citing an oil official.

The figures are for all of Iraq, including the northern Kurdistan region and Kirkuk, Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema said, according to the website.

The increased output came from the Luhais and Artawi fields in southern Iraq, he said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kim Coghill

