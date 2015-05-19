FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq approves $526 million drilling deal for West Qurna oilfield
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 19, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq approves $526 million drilling deal for West Qurna oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s cabinet has approved a $526.6 million drilling deal with China’s Zhongman for the West Qurna Two oilfield, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the 28-month contract, Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas will drill 66 production oil wells at West Qurna Two, operated by Russia’s Lukoil, the statement said.

Current production capacity at West Qurna Two is over 400,000 bpd but actual output is less than 350,000 bpd.

Ranked as one of the largest oil fields in the world, West Qurna Two, where Lukoil holds a 75-percent stake, is one of several big fields under development which are set to boost Iraq’s economy.

Reporting by Baghdad bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.