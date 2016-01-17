FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq lowers high octane gasoline prices as cost of imports fall
January 17, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Iraq lowers high octane gasoline prices as cost of imports fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Iraqi oil ministry has reduced the local retail price of high octane gasoline to reflect the lower cost of importing it, the government said on Sunday on its website.A liter of high octane gasoline will be sold at the pump for 750 dinars ($0.69), down from 950 dinars, according to the statement that cites oil ministry spokesman Asim Jihad.Iraq, one of the world’s largest crude exporters, imports oil products that cannot be processed at its ageing refineries.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
