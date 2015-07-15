Feeling the heat, Iraq declares Thursday a holiday

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s government has declared Thursday an official holiday because of a heatwave.

A cabinet statement said several provinces had reported temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), particularly gruelling for people who are not eating or drinking during long daylight hours in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement effectively brings forward a public holiday at the end of Ramadan. The Eid al-Fitr holiday is due to start by Saturday, and Friday is the weekend in Iraq.