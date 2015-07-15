FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Feeling the heat, Iraq declares Thursday a holiday
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 15, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Feeling the heat, Iraq declares Thursday a holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s government has declared Thursday an official holiday because of a heatwave.

A cabinet statement said several provinces had reported temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), particularly gruelling for people who are not eating or drinking during long daylight hours in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement effectively brings forward a public holiday at the end of Ramadan. The Eid al-Fitr holiday is due to start by Saturday, and Friday is the weekend in Iraq.

Reporting by Saif Hameed; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.