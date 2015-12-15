IMF to agree Iraq monitoring program in coming days: Mideast head

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

DUBAI (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will finalize an agreement with Iraq in the coming days for a program to monitor its economy, the fund’s Middle East director said on Tuesday.

The monitoring program would establish a track record of effective performance on the part of the Iraqi authorities which could lead to a finance program being agreed next year, Masood Ahmed told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.

Iraqi authorities agreed last month to have the IMF monitor Baghdad’s economic polices, with the program aimed at reining in spending and reducing Iraq’s budget deficit.