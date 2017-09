A lone worker passes by the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government raised concerns about a reported arms deal between Iraq and Iran “at the highest levels” with Iraq’s government, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Tuesday.

Carney said that the Iraq government has denied in a press release that any contracts were signed, and noted that the U.S. government will follow up with Iraq on the issue.