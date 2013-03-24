FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry tells Iraq's Maliki Iranian overflights to Syria "problematic"
#World News
March 24, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Kerry tells Iraq's Maliki Iranian overflights to Syria "problematic"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Iraq's Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in Baghdad, Iraq, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry said he had told Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki that Iranian flights carrying arms to Syria through Iraqi airspace were “problematic”, during an unannounced visit to Iraq on Sunday.

“Anything that supports President Assad is problematic,” Kerry told reporters. “I made it very clear to the prime minister that the overflights from Iran ... are in fact helping to sustain President Assad and his regime.”

Kerry also said Obama felt his talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials were the most positive he had had to date.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
