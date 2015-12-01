Senior Arab official shot dead in Iraq's Kirkuk: police

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead a prominent Arab official in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk, police and medical sources said on Tuesday, in an attack that risks inflaming tensions in the ethnically mixed area.

Mohammed al-Jubouri, head of the Arab bloc in the Kirkuk provincial council, was killed in his car while traveling near his home in a central neighborhood, said police chief Brigadier Saraht Qadir.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing.

Forces from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region took full control of Kirkuk in mid-2014 as Islamic State overran northern Iraq. Kurdish leaders say they will never give up the city to which they, as well as Turkmen and Arabs, lay claim.

Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi Arabs have been displaced to Kirkuk from other areas seized by Islamic State, exacerbating those tensions.

Gunmen shot dead two top Iraqi oil officials in Kirkuk over the summer in separate incidents.

Major oil producer and OPEC member Iraq faces security challenges from the ultra-hardline Sunni militants of Islamic State who control a third of the country, and from a sectarian conflict exacerbated by the group’s presence.