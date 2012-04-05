Factbox: Oil deals with Kurdistan

(Reuters) - Oil firms negotiating with Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region have received more attractive terms than are on offer from the central government, but risk incurring the wrath of Baghdad.

A Reuters analysis looks at the risks of doing business in both parts of Iraq at a time when the country is likely to be the world’s biggest source of new oil for years to come.

Here is a look at some of the major deals involving Kurdistan since 2005:

OVERVIEW:

-- Kurdistan claims the right to negotiate its own contracts with foreign oil firms, and has offered production-sharing deals that many firms consider more attractive than the terms offered by Baghdad. Companies that have signed deals with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have been blocked by Baghdad from taking part in an auction now planned for late May.

DEALS:

-- Exxon announced an exploration agreement with the Kurds in November 2011, for six exploration blocks in the semi-autonomous region. The fields include one in Arbat, another field north of Arbat, one near the Marathon bloc, and three others in Al-Qhosh, Khanki and Perimam.

-- British oil company Afren said in July 2011 it had agreed to buy stakes in two Kurdistan operations for $588 million, extending the Africa-focused group’s reach into the Middle East. The deal was expected to generate an incremental 75,000 bpd net to Afren within five years from the Barda Rash field alone.

-- Kurdistan agreed in February 2008 to award 10 South Korean companies an oil-for-construction deal, worth an estimated $12 billion. The deal came after Baghdad in January 2008 halted oil exports to South Korea’s largest refiner, SK Energy, and Austria’s OMV AG in response to what it says are illegal oil exploration deals with the KRG.

State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) was to lead an oil development consortium with four other South Korean companies, and Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is the leader of a construction consortium with four others.

-- The KRG announced new petroleum production sharing contracts in November 2007 with five firms: KNOC; Hillwood affiliate HKN Energy Ltd; a subsidiary of Sterling Energy; Aspect Energy subsidiary General Exploration Partners; and Norbest Ltd, which the KRG described as an affiliate of TNK-BP although the Russian firm denied any link.

-- Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said in November 2007 it had signed two production sharing deals with the regional government. It also entered into a deal with Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Texas Keystone Inc. as well as the regional government for the Shaikan block. India’s Reliance and Austria’s OMV also entered into agreements with the KRG.

-- Norway’s DNO became the first foreign company to drill for oil in postwar Iraq in November 2005. In a ceremony in the town of Zakho with DNO Managing Director Helge Eide, Kurdish Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani said the oil would benefit the people of Kurdistan and would further distance the region from the central government.