Iraqi Kurdistan plans second oil pipeline via Turkey: minister
October 31, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Iraqi Kurdistan plans second oil pipeline via Turkey: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region plans to complete a second new oil export pipeline to Turkey in the next 18 months to two years with a capacity of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), the region’s natural resources minister said on Thursday.

Ashti Hawrami said Iraqi Kurdistan would monitor its crude oil exports independently of the central government in Baghdad once a first new pipeline to Turkey is opened, and said that line would link to the existing Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline and make use of its spare capacity.

“We will independently monitor. When we linked to Baghdad’s metering station before we lost thousands of barrels of oil every day ... That era is closed,” Hawrami told an industry conference in Istanbul.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

