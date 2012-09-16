FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Last major group MEK dissidents leaves camp in Iraq: U.S. State Department
#World News
September 16, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Last major group MEK dissidents leaves camp in Iraq: U.S. State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The last major group of Mujahadin-e-Khalq (MEK) residents left Camp Ashraf in Iraq, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday, in a step that could speed the Iranian dissident group’s removal from a U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations.

A convoy of about 680 residents left former Camp Ashraf and arrived at Camp Hurriya on Sunday, representing the last major relocation of the residents and “marks a significant milestone in efforts to achieve a sustainable humanitarian solution to this issue,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a release.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Beech

