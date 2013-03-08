Iraq agriculture minister resigns over Sunni protest death

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s agriculture minister resigned on Friday in response to the death of a protester in the northern city of Mosul, where police said they fired shots into the air to disperse a crowd of stone-throwing Sunni Muslim activists.

Ezz al-Din al-Dawla is the second Iraqi minister to announce his resignation over the handling of Sunni protests, which have been staged daily against the Shi‘ite led-government since December.

Iraq’s finance minister told a crowd of Sunni protesters he was quitting earlier this month.