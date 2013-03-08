FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq agriculture minister resigns over Sunni protest death
#World News
March 8, 2013 / 5:48 PM / 5 years ago

Iraq agriculture minister resigns over Sunni protest death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s agriculture minister resigned on Friday in response to the death of a protester in the northern city of Mosul, where police said they fired shots into the air to disperse a crowd of stone-throwing Sunni Muslim activists.

Ezz al-Din al-Dawla is the second Iraqi minister to announce his resignation over the handling of Sunni protests, which have been staged daily against the Shi‘ite led-government since December.

Iraq’s finance minister told a crowd of Sunni protesters he was quitting earlier this month.

Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Pravin Char

