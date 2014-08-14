FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch will consider providing arms to assist Iraq: government
August 14, 2014 / 12:22 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch will consider providing arms to assist Iraq: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands will consider helping arm Kurdish and Iraqi troops fighting Islamic State insurgents in Iraq if the situation does not improve, the government said in a statement published on Thursday.

“The United States has increased military support to the Iraqi and Kurdish armies. The Cabinet understands and supports the considerations of its partners in arming the regional Kurdish army with support of the Iraqi government,” it said.

“If the current security threat continues, the Cabinet does not rule out that the Netherlands will contribute,” minutes from the a parliamentary committee meeting on Aug. 11 said.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Louise Ireland

