a year ago
Militants attack second energy facility in northern Iraq: security sources
#World News
July 31, 2016 / 7:14 AM / a year ago

Militants attack second energy facility in northern Iraq: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Militants in northern Iraq stormed an oil facility on Sunday and detonated explosives at an oil storage tank, sending flames into the sky, security sources said.

The assault on the Bai Hassan station, about 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Kirkuk, followed an attack in the early morning on a gas station nearby which left at least four workers dead. The sources said clashes were ongoing.

It was not clear if there were casualties in the second incident. There have been no claims of responsibility for either attack, but Islamic State militants have repeatedly targeted energy installations in the area.

Reporting by Mostafa Mahmoud; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
