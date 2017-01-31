FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Oil prices won't reach 'desired level' before 2018, Iraq says
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 31, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 7 months ago

Oil prices won't reach 'desired level' before 2018, Iraq says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends a news conference in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 14, 2016.Ako Rasheed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Oil prices will not reach "levels desired" by Iraq before the end of 2018 or 2019, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday in Baghdad.

"Demand has increased and this has helped raise the prices but it won't return to the level of 2013" when crude exceeded $100 a barrel, he told a news conference.

"Oil will not reach a desired level before 2018 or 2019," he added, without indicating Iraq's desired price.

Iraq is OPEC's second-largest crude producer, after Saudi Arabia.

Reporting Saif Hameed; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.