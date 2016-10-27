FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Iraq sees 'relative understanding' within OPEC for its stance on output cuts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 27, 2016 / 12:03 PM / 10 months ago

Iraq sees 'relative understanding' within OPEC for its stance on output cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraq's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari attends a news conference following a ministerial summit on the future of Mosul city, post-Islamic State, in Paris, France, October 20, 2016.Charles Platiau

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq believes there is a "relative understanding" within OPEC on its demand to be exempted from oil output cuts planned by the group to support prices, Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said.

``There is relative understanding from OPEC and we will make more efforts so they consider (granting) an exemption for Iraq,'' he told reporters on Thursday.

OPEC's second largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq says it will not cut output because it needs money from oil revenues to fight Islamic State. Iraqi officials say it should get the same exemptions as Iran, Nigeria and Libya -- whose crude output has been hit by war and sanctions.

Iraq's government this week conveyed its demand to OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo when he visited Baghdad to cement an accord on supply cuts ahead of OPEC's meeting on Nov. 30.

Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.