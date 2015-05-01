Iraq oil exports hit record 3.08 million bpd in April: ministry

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil exports rose in April to a record 3.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from 2.98 mln bpd in the previous month, the oil ministry said on Friday.

Exports from Iraq’s southern terminals reached 2.627 million bpd, while exports from the north via the Kurdistan pipeline were 450,000 bpd in April, the ministry said.

April shipments generated $4.8 billion in revenue and sold at $51.70 per barrel.

(Ministry corrects breakdown of exports, revenue, price per barrel)