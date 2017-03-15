Iraq committed to OPEC output deal to support prices: oil ministry

A worker rides a bicycle at Najaf oil refinery in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, October 3, 2013.

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq remains committed to a global agreement by OPEC and non-OPEC producers to reduce oil supply to stabilize the market, the oil ministry's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Iraq is committed to OPEC's decisions to reduce production to support prices and manage the oversupply in international markets," Asim Jihad said.

Iraq's total crude oil production fell to 4.566 million barrels per day last month, from 4.630 million bpd in January.

Meanwhile, total Iraqi oil exports, including from the northern Kurdish region, in February were 3.869 million bpd, Jihad said, without providing a figure for exports in January.