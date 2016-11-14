Iraq plans to export 3.163 million bpd of Basra crude in December

Flames emerge from a pipeline at the oil fields in Basra, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq October 14, 2016.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Iraq plans to export 3.163 million barrels per day (bpd) of Basra crude from its southern ports in December, slightly lower than in this month, five sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The allocated December volume will be the lowest in four months, although Iraq exported more than what it had planned in October, seeking to be exempt from OPEC's plan to limit supplies.

Basra Light crude exports in December are set to edge up to 2.437 million bpd, the sources said, citing a preliminary loading program from Iraq's Oil Marketing Company (SOMO).

Basra Heavy exports are expected to fall to 726,000 bpd in December, from 900,000 bpd in November, they said.

Last week, Iraq raised the December prices for both grades to Asia, setting Basra Light at the narrowest discount to Saudi's Arab Medium crude since October 2012.

The price hikes may cool demand and cap premiums for December-loading Basra Light spot cargoes, traders said. Some buyers may also choose to buy in January when prices are expected to fall, they said.

Tighter supplies for Basra Heavy and a reasonable price in December could underpin the grade's spot premiums, traders said.

SOMO could not be immediately reached for comment.