FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Iraq's talks with Exxon to develop new southern fields in progress: official
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 15, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 5 months ago

Iraq's talks with Exxon to develop new southern fields in progress: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq's talks with U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp to develop two small southern oilfields are progressing well, the head of state-run South Oil Co. said on Wednesday.

Iraq has been in talks with Exxon Mobil and PetroChina about investing in a multi-billion-dollar project to boost output from the Luhais, Nassiriya, Tuba, Nahr Bin Umar and Artawi oilfields.

"We have been in talks with Exxon Mobil for more than two years to develop Nahr Bin Umar and Artawi oilfields, and we have managed to reach advanced results," SOC's chief Hayan Abdul Ghani told reporters in the southern city of Basra. He did not elaborate.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Rania El Gamal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.