FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Iraq December oil exports from Basra at record 3.51 million bpd: ministry
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 10, 2017 / 1:00 AM / 7 months ago

Iraq December oil exports from Basra at record 3.51 million bpd: ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker walks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq December 21, 2015.Essam Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Oil exports from Iraq's southern Basra ports reached a record high of 3.51 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, the oil ministry said on Monday.

Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said the unprecedentedly high exports from the south would not affect Iraq's decision to lower production in January in line with an OPEC agreement, however, according to a ministry statement.

Luaibi welcomed what he said were "improved prices" of oil resulting from the OPEC decision.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)agreed in November to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 2017 to support prices.

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, said it would reduce output by 200,000 bpd to 4.351 million bpd.

However, it increased Basra crude supplies for January to its customers in Asia after cutting prices to three-month lows, traders have said, meaning it would have to cut exports from the north to comply with the OPEC agreement.

Iraqi crude exports hit an all-time high of 4.051 million bpd in November with production at near record levels of 4.8 million bpd.

Reliant on oil sales for most of its income, Iraq had resisted production cuts, saying it needed revenue to fund a war against Islamic State militants who seized a third of the country's territory in 2014.

But it accepted a lower production reference level as part of the OPEC deal that estimated its output at 4.561 million bpd.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and John Davison; Editing by Tom Hogue and Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.