Halliburton to drill wells for Shell, doubling Iraq's Majnoon oil field output: sources

The company logo of Halliburton oilfield services corporate offices is seen in Houston, Texas April 6, 2012.

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Shell has signed a $210 million contract with Halliburton to drill 30 wells in Iraq's Majnoon oil field, two oil sources said on Thursday.

The agreement will double the field's production after three years, the sources said.

Shell, the operator of the giant Majnoon field in southern Iraq, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Majnoon's output should rise to about 400,000 barrels per day in three years, from 220,000 bpd now, according to the sources.