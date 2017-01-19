FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton to drill wells for Shell, doubling Iraq's Majnoon oil field output: sources
January 19, 2017 / 9:51 AM / 7 months ago

Halliburton to drill wells for Shell, doubling Iraq's Majnoon oil field output: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of Halliburton oilfield services corporate offices is seen in Houston, Texas April 6, 2012.Richard Carson/File Photo

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Shell has signed a $210 million contract with Halliburton to drill 30 wells in Iraq's Majnoon oil field, two oil sources said on Thursday.

The agreement will double the field's production after three years, the sources said.

Shell, the operator of the giant Majnoon field in southern Iraq, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Majnoon's output should rise to about 400,000 barrels per day in three years, from 220,000 bpd now, according to the sources.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Saif Hameed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Susan Fenton

